The Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-3) will host the North Alabama Lions (3-6) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
Arkansas State vs. North Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions put up an average of 72.3 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 57 the Red Wolves allow.
  • North Alabama has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 57 points.
  • Arkansas State has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.3 points.
  • The Red Wolves average only 1.6 fewer points per game (70) than the Lions allow (71.6).
  • Arkansas State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 71.6 points.
  • When North Alabama gives up fewer than 70 points, it is 3-2.
  • The Red Wolves shoot 40.2% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Lions allow defensively.
  • The Lions shoot 42.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Red Wolves concede.

Arkansas State Leaders

  • Izzy Higginbottom: 23.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
  • Lauryn Pendleton: 12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
  • Anna: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)
  • Wynter Rogers: 5 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Kendra Gillispie: 3.7 PTS, 24.4 FG%

Arkansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 UAPB W 85-65 First National Bank Arena
12/2/2023 @ UMKC L 62-57 Swinney Recreation Center
12/9/2023 Louisiana Tech W 69-58 First National Bank Arena
12/14/2023 North Alabama - First National Bank Arena
12/17/2023 Little Rock - First National Bank Arena
12/21/2023 UT Martin - First National Bank Arena

