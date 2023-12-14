The Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-3) will host the North Alabama Lions (3-6) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Arkansas State vs. North Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Lions put up an average of 72.3 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 57 the Red Wolves allow.

North Alabama has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 57 points.

Arkansas State has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.3 points.

The Red Wolves average only 1.6 fewer points per game (70) than the Lions allow (71.6).

Arkansas State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 71.6 points.

When North Alabama gives up fewer than 70 points, it is 3-2.

The Red Wolves shoot 40.2% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Lions allow defensively.

The Lions shoot 42.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Red Wolves concede.

Arkansas State Leaders

Izzy Higginbottom: 23.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

23.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Lauryn Pendleton: 12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Anna: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Wynter Rogers: 5 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

5 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Kendra Gillispie: 3.7 PTS, 24.4 FG%

