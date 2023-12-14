How to Watch the Arkansas State vs. North Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-3) will host the North Alabama Lions (3-6) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.
Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arkansas State vs. North Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Lions put up an average of 72.3 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 57 the Red Wolves allow.
- North Alabama has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 57 points.
- Arkansas State has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.3 points.
- The Red Wolves average only 1.6 fewer points per game (70) than the Lions allow (71.6).
- Arkansas State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 71.6 points.
- When North Alabama gives up fewer than 70 points, it is 3-2.
- The Red Wolves shoot 40.2% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Lions allow defensively.
- The Lions shoot 42.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Red Wolves concede.
Arkansas State Leaders
- Izzy Higginbottom: 23.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
- Lauryn Pendleton: 12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
- Anna: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)
- Wynter Rogers: 5 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Kendra Gillispie: 3.7 PTS, 24.4 FG%
Arkansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|UAPB
|W 85-65
|First National Bank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UMKC
|L 62-57
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/9/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 69-58
|First National Bank Arena
|12/14/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/17/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|First National Bank Arena
