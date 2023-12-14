How to Watch the Blues vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having dropped four in a row, the St. Louis Blues welcome in the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
The Senators-Blues matchup can be watched on BSMW and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.
Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues allow 3.3 goals per game (93 in total), 22nd in the league.
- The Blues' 79 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 25th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blues have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|28
|10
|17
|27
|19
|21
|55.5%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|26
|9
|12
|21
|19
|17
|25.8%
|Jordan Kyrou
|28
|5
|12
|17
|17
|15
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|28
|8
|8
|16
|19
|23
|49.3%
|Kevin Hayes
|28
|8
|6
|14
|13
|17
|57.9%
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators have allowed 74 total goals (3.2 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Senators' 78 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 26th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Senators are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Senators have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that time.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|23
|6
|20
|26
|22
|14
|44.9%
|Claude Giroux
|23
|9
|13
|22
|11
|9
|60.8%
|Drake Batherson
|23
|8
|11
|19
|14
|11
|44.4%
|Brady Tkachuk
|23
|13
|6
|19
|13
|16
|56.5%
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|23
|6
|13
|19
|6
|3
|60%
