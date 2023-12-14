Having dropped four in a row, the St. Louis Blues welcome in the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs Senators Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues allow 3.3 goals per game (93 in total), 22nd in the league.

The Blues' 79 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 25th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blues have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 28 10 17 27 19 21 55.5% Pavel Buchnevich 26 9 12 21 19 17 25.8% Jordan Kyrou 28 5 12 17 17 15 33.3% Brayden Schenn 28 8 8 16 19 23 49.3% Kevin Hayes 28 8 6 14 13 17 57.9%

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have allowed 74 total goals (3.2 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.

The Senators' 78 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 26th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Senators are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Senators have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that time.

Senators Key Players