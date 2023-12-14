When the Los Angeles Chargers clash with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15, Keenan Allen will be up against a Raiders pass defense featuring Robert Spillane. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.

Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders 170.9 13.1 3 25 8.84

Keenan Allen vs. Robert Spillane Insights

Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense

Keenan Allen's 1,243 receiving yards (95.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 108 receptions on 150 targets with seven touchdowns.

Through the air, Los Angeles is 10th in the NFL in passing yards with 3,098 (238.3 per game) and 17th in yards per attempt (6.4).

The Chargers' offense ranks 16th in the NFL with 21.7 points per game and 17th with 334.3 total yards per contest.

Los Angeles is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 37.1 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Chargers air it out more often than most of the league, throwing 64 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (52.9% red-zone pass rate), which ranks fifth in the NFL.

Robert Spillane & the Raiders' Defense

Robert Spillane leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 115 tackles, six TFL, 3.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Las Vegas has given up 2,700 (207.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.

The Raiders' points-against average on defense is ninth-best in the NFL, at 19.9 per game.

Three players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Keenan Allen vs. Robert Spillane Advanced Stats

Keenan Allen Robert Spillane Rec. Targets 150 38 Def. Targets Receptions 108 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.5 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1243 115 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 95.6 8.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 396 6 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 3.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 3 Interceptions

