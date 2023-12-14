Thursday's contest at CFSB Center has the Murray State Racers (5-2) matching up with the Little Rock Trojans (0-7) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-63 victory, as our model heavily favors Murray State.

The Trojans lost their last outing 58-45 against Auburn on Sunday.

Little Rock vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 78, Little Rock 63

Other OVC Predictions

Little Rock Schedule Analysis

This season, the Trojans are winless against D1 opponents.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Trojans are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

Little Rock has two losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

Little Rock Leaders

Faith Lee: 11.9 PTS, 36.7 FG%

11.9 PTS, 36.7 FG% Jayla Brooks: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.6 FG%

8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.6 FG% Jordan Holman: 5.8 PTS, 37 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

5.8 PTS, 37 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 4.5 PTS, 17.9 FG%

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans have a -139 scoring differential, falling short by 19.9 points per game. They're putting up 44.1 points per game, 360th in college basketball, and are allowing 64 per outing to rank 189th in college basketball.

