The Murray State Racers (5-2) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Little Rock Trojans (0-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at CFSB Center.

Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Murray State Scoring Comparison

The Trojans' 44.1 points per game are 37.0 fewer points than the 81.1 the Racers allow.

The Racers score 94.4 points per game, 30.4 more points than the 64 the Trojans give up.

Murray State is 5-2 when scoring more than 64 points.

Little Rock is 0-7 when allowing fewer than 94.4 points.

The Racers are making 45.9% of their shots from the field, 3.5% higher than the Trojans allow to opponents (42.4%).

The Trojans make 33.4% of their shots from the field, 13.8% lower than the Racers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Little Rock Leaders

Faith Lee: 11.9 PTS, 36.7 FG%

11.9 PTS, 36.7 FG% Jayla Brooks: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.6 FG%

8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.6 FG% Jordan Holman: 5.8 PTS, 37 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

5.8 PTS, 37 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 4.5 PTS, 17.9 FG%

