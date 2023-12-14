Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Logan County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Logan County, Arkansas, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Logan County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westside Johnson County High School at Magazine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Magazine, AR
- Conference: 2A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.