Will Nick Leddy Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 14?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nick Leddy a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Leddy stats and insights
- Leddy has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.
- Leddy has zero points on the power play.
- Leddy averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.
Senators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 74 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Leddy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:32
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|21:31
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|25:54
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:10
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|22:11
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:04
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:13
|Home
|L 8-3
Blues vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
