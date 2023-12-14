Raiders vs. Chargers Injury Report — Week 15
Entering their Thursday, December 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) at Allegiant Stadium, which starts at 8:15 PM , the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) are monitoring nine players on the injury report.
The Raiders were beaten by the Minnesota Vikings 3-0 in their most recent outing.
The Chargers are coming off of a loss to the Denver Broncos by the score of 24-7.
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joshua Jacobs
|RB
|Quad
|Questionable
|Kolton Miller
|OT
|Shoulder
|Out
|Andre James
|C
|Ankle
|Out
|Curtis Bolton
|LB
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brandon Facyson
|CB
|Shin
|Questionable
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|Wrist
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Illness
|Questionable
|Adam Butler
|DT
|Ankle
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Heel
|Out
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Deane Leonard
|DB
|Ankle
|Out
|Zion Johnson
|OG
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nick Williams
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Otito Ogbonnia
|DT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Justin Hollins
|OLB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Donald Parham
|TE
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Raiders Season Insights
- While the Raiders rank 16th in total defense with 335.1 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (277.7 yards per game).
- The Raiders rank fifth-worst in scoring offense (15.5 points per game), but they've been a little better on defense, ranking ninth with 19.9 points allowed per game.
- The Raiders are averaging 197.1 passing yards per game offensively this season (22nd in NFL), and they are surrendering 207.7 passing yards per game (10th) on the other side of the ball.
- Las Vegas ranks worst in rushing offense (80.6 rushing yards per game), but has played better on defense, ranking 25th with 127.4 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Raiders have the second-worst turnover margin in the NFL at -10, forcing 14 turnovers (26th in NFL) while turning it over 24 times (29th in NFL).
Chargers Season Insights
- The Chargers' defense has been a bottom-five unit in total defense this season, allowing 375.1 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 17th with 334.3 total yards per contest.
- With 21.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Chargers rank 16th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 17th, surrendering 21.7 points per contest.
- The Chargers' defense has been bottom-five in pass defense this season, surrendering 261.9 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank 10th with 238.3 passing yards per contest.
- From an offensive angle, Los Angeles is compiling 96 rushing yards per game (26th-ranked). It ranks 16th in the NFL on defense (113.2 rushing yards surrendered per game).
- The Chargers sport a +3 turnover margin this season, which ranks 11th in the NFL.
Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Raiders (-3)
- Moneyline: Raiders (-160), Chargers (+135)
- Total: 34.5 points
