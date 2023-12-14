Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Francis County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Saint Francis County, Arkansas today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Saint Francis County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
De Witt High School at Palestine-Wheatley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Palestine, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
