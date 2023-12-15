If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Benton County, Arkansas, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Benton County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bentonville High School at Bentonville West High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Centerton, AR

Centerton, AR Conference: 6A West

6A West How to Stream: Watch Here

Pea Ridge High School at Gentry High School