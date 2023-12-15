Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Benton County, Arkansas, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Benton County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bentonville High School at Bentonville West High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Centerton, AR
- Conference: 6A West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pea Ridge High School at Gentry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Gentry, AR
- Conference: 4A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.