Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Carroll County, Arkansas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carroll County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berryville High School at Farmington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Farmington, AR
- Conference: 4A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.