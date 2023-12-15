Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Cross County, Arkansas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cross County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cross County High School at Marmaduke High School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Marmaduke, AR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.