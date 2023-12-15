Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cross County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Cross County, Arkansas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Cross County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cross County High School at Marmaduke High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Marmaduke, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
