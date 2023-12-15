On Friday, December 15, 2023 at FedExForum, the Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Houston Rockets (12-9). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and Space City Home Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Rockets matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and Space City Home Network

BSSE and Space City Home Network Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets' +89 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 109.8 points per game (25th in the NBA) while allowing 105.5 per outing (first in the league).

The Grizzlies' -144 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 106.4 points per game (30th in NBA) while allowing 112.7 per contest (10th in league).

The teams combine to score 216.2 points per game, 4.7 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender 218.2 points per game combined, 6.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Houston is 16-5-0 ATS this season.

Memphis has covered nine times in 23 games with a spread this year.

Grizzlies and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +15000 +8000 - Rockets +15000 +6600 -

