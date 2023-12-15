Southwest Division foes battle when the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) welcome in the Houston Rockets (8-8) at FedExForum, beginning on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the squads this season.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, Space City Home Network

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane averages 23.6 points, 5.2 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 18.6 points, 6 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocks (ninth in NBA).

Santi Aldama averages 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per contest.

David Roddy posts 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the floor.

Ziaire Williams averages 8.7 points, 1.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun is averaging 21 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He's also sinking 56.3% of his shots from the field.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest. He's draining 38.7% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per game.

Jalen Green is averaging 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 43% of his shots from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Rockets 105.7 Points Avg. 110.9 111.7 Points Allowed Avg. 107.3 43% Field Goal % 47.4% 32.7% Three Point % 35.9%

