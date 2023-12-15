The Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) have five players on the injury report for their matchup against the Houston Rockets (12-9) at FedExForum on Friday, December 15 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Rockets will try for another victory over the Grizzlies after a 117-104 win on Wednesday. Tari Eason paced the Rockets in the win with 25 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 44 in the losing effort for the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Marcus Smart PG Out Ankle 12.5 2.5 5 Luke Kennard SG Out Knee 8.3 2.9 2 Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Desmond Bane SG Out Illness 24.8 4.3 5.3

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson: Out (Illness)

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and Space City Home Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

