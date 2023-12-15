How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Rockets (12-9) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) on December 15, 2023 at FedExForum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Rockets.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.
- Memphis has compiled a 5-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.7% from the field.
- The Rockets are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 20th.
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 106.4 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 105.5 the Rockets allow to opponents.
- Memphis is 4-8 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies score fewer points per game at home (104.4) than away (108.3), and allow more at home (113.5) than away (112.0).
- At home, Memphis gives up 113.5 points per game. On the road, it allows 112.0.
- The Grizzlies average 0.8 fewer assists per game at home (23.6) than away (24.4).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Knee
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Ankle
|Desmond Bane
|Questionable
|Illness
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
