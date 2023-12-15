If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Independence County, Arkansas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Independence County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Community Christian School at Cedar Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Newark, AR

Newark, AR How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Midland High School