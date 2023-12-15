Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Jefferson County, Arkansas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pine Bluff High School at El Dorado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: El Dorado, AR
- Conference: 5A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.