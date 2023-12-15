Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Johnson County, Arkansas today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Johnson County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lamar High School at The Baptist Preparatory School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
