Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Logan County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If you live in Logan County, Arkansas and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Logan County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Scranton High School at Magazine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Magazine, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.