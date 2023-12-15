Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pulaski County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Pulaski County, Arkansas today? We have what you need here.
Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lamar High School at The Baptist Preparatory School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
