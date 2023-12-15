Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Union County, Arkansas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pine Bluff High School at El Dorado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: El Dorado, AR
- Conference: 5A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
