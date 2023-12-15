Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Washington County, Arkansas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elkins High School at Bergman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Harrison, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berryville High School at Farmington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Farmington, AR
- Conference: 4A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.