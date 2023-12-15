Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in White County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in White County, Arkansas is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
White County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Quitman High School at White County Central School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Judsonia, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.