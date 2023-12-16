Should you wager on Alexey Toropchenko to find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Alexey Toropchenko score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Toropchenko stats and insights

  • Toropchenko has scored in five of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Toropchenko has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 13.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Toropchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:03 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:27 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:19 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 8:38 Away W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:36 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:23 Home W 6-4
11/28/2023 Wild 1 0 1 9:43 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:49 Away W 4-2

Blues vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

