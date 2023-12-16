Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, December 16, when the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Miami (OH) RedHawks match up at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Mountaineers. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (OH) (+6.5) Over (41.5) Appalachian State 27, Miami (OH) 24

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

The Mountaineers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Mountaineers are 6-6-1 this year.

Appalachian State is 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

This season, seven of the Mountaineers' 13 games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 41.5 points, 13.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Appalachian State contests.

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the RedHawks based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

The RedHawks' ATS record is 9-3-0 this year.

Miami (OH) is 3-1 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in four of the RedHawks' 12 games with a set total.

The average point total for Miami (OH) this year is 1.0 point higher than this game's over/under.

Mountaineers vs. RedHawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Appalachian State 34.8 28.4 41.0 25.5 23.0 49.0 Miami (OH) 26.9 16.2 29.6 10.2 23.0 14.0

