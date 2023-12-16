Saturday's game that pits the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-4) versus the Lipscomb Bisons (7-5) at Simmons Bank Arena has a projected final score of 82-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Arkansas vs. Lipscomb Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: North Little Rock, Arkansas

North Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Simmons Bank Arena

Arkansas vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 82, Lipscomb 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Lipscomb

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-8.7)

Arkansas (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 155.0

Arkansas has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Lipscomb is 8-2-0. The Razorbacks have an 8-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bisons have a record of 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game (scoring 81.2 points per game to rank 58th in college basketball while giving up 76.4 per contest to rank 294th in college basketball) and have a +48 scoring differential overall.

The 37.0 rebounds per game Arkansas averages rank 176th in the nation, and are 2.3 more than the 34.7 its opponents collect per outing.

Arkansas knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (234th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

The Razorbacks' 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 86th in college basketball, and the 93.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 270th in college basketball.

Arkansas forces 11.9 turnovers per game (207th in college basketball) while committing 11.0 (107th in college basketball play).

