The Lipscomb Bisons (7-5) go up against the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Simmons Bank Arena. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Arkansas vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Bisons allow to opponents.

Arkansas has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 174th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bisons rank 263rd.

The 81.2 points per game the Razorbacks record are 6.3 more points than the Bisons allow (74.9).

Arkansas has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 74.9 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas posted 76.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 68.9 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Razorbacks ceded 11.1 fewer points per game (62.3) than in away games (73.4).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Arkansas fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 5.2 threes per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage in road games.

