How to Watch Arkansas vs. Lipscomb on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (7-5) go up against the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Simmons Bank Arena. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Arkansas vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Bisons allow to opponents.
- Arkansas has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 174th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bisons rank 263rd.
- The 81.2 points per game the Razorbacks record are 6.3 more points than the Bisons allow (74.9).
- Arkansas has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 74.9 points.
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arkansas posted 76.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 68.9 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Razorbacks ceded 11.1 fewer points per game (62.3) than in away games (73.4).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Arkansas fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 5.2 threes per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage in road games.
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|W 80-75
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|W 97-83
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/9/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 79-70
|BOK Center
|12/16/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Simmons Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|Abilene Christian
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/30/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
