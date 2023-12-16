The Lipscomb Bisons (7-5) face the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Simmons Bank Arena. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arkansas vs. Lipscomb matchup.

Arkansas vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas

Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Arkansas vs. Lipscomb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Arkansas vs. Lipscomb Betting Trends

Arkansas has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Razorbacks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of nine times this season.

Lipscomb is 8-2-0 ATS this year.

So far this season, five out of the Bisons' 10 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Arkansas is 19th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much higher than its computer rankings (71st).

The Razorbacks have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +2500 at the start of the season to +5000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Arkansas has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

