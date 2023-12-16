When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Arkansas be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Preseason national championship odds: +2500

How Arkansas ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 130

Arkansas' best wins

Arkansas' best win of the season came on November 29 in an 80-75 victory against the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils. Khalif Battle, in that signature victory, recorded a team-best 21 points with five rebounds and five assists. Trevon Brazile also played a role with 19 points, 11 rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

69-66 over Lipscomb (No. 155/RPI) on December 16

86-77 at home over Old Dominion (No. 211/RPI) on November 13

97-83 at home over Furman (No. 213/RPI) on December 4

86-68 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 219/RPI) on November 10

77-74 over Stanford (No. 258/RPI) on November 22

Arkansas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Arkansas is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Razorbacks have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Arkansas gets the 54th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

As far as the Razorbacks' upcoming schedule, they have five games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams above .500.

Of Arkansas' 19 remaining games this year, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Arkansas' next game

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV Channel: SEC Network

