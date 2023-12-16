2024 NCAA Bracketology: Arkansas March Madness Odds | December 18
When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Arkansas be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Preseason national championship odds: +2500
How Arkansas ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|130
Arkansas' best wins
Arkansas' best win of the season came on November 29 in an 80-75 victory against the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils. Khalif Battle, in that signature victory, recorded a team-best 21 points with five rebounds and five assists. Trevon Brazile also played a role with 19 points, 11 rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 69-66 over Lipscomb (No. 155/RPI) on December 16
- 86-77 at home over Old Dominion (No. 211/RPI) on November 13
- 97-83 at home over Furman (No. 213/RPI) on December 4
- 86-68 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 219/RPI) on November 10
- 77-74 over Stanford (No. 258/RPI) on November 22
Arkansas' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Arkansas is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.
- According to the RPI, the Razorbacks have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Arkansas gets the 54th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- As far as the Razorbacks' upcoming schedule, they have five games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams above .500.
- Of Arkansas' 19 remaining games this year, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Arkansas' next game
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV Channel: SEC Network
