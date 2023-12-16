Saturday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-3) and the Samford Bulldogs (7-3) at Simmons Bank Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-57 and heavily favors Arkansas to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on December 16.

Last time out, the Razorbacks lost 74-70 to UAPB on Sunday.

Arkansas vs. Samford Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Arkansas vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 71, Samford 57

Other SEC Predictions

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

On November 30, the Razorbacks picked up their signature win of the season, a 71-58 victory over the Florida State Seminoles, who rank No. 22 in the AP's Top 25.

The Razorbacks have one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Arkansas is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Razorbacks are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins

71-58 on the road over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 30

65-62 over Wisconsin (No. 83) on November 24

82-79 at home over Murray State (No. 103) on November 10

81-76 at home over UL Monroe (No. 122) on November 7

82-67 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 149) on November 17

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 11.1 PTS, 11.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.7 BLK, 36.0 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (21-for-59)

11.1 PTS, 11.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.7 BLK, 36.0 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (21-for-59) Taliah Scott: 24.5 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (28-for-89)

24.5 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (28-for-89) Makayla Daniels: 11.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.8 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)

11.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.8 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47) Samara Spencer: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Maryam Dauda: 8.0 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks outscore opponents by 9.0 points per game (scoring 75.7 points per game to rank 69th in college basketball while giving up 66.7 per outing to rank 229th in college basketball) and have a +99 scoring differential overall.

