The Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) meet the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Simmons Bank Arena. This clash will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Arkansas vs. Lipscomb Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Arkansas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas Players to Watch

Trevon Brazile: 11.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK

11.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK Tramon Mark: 18.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Khalif Battle: 15.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Davonte Davis: 7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK El Ellis: 8.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lipscomb Players to Watch

Brazile: 11.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK

11.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK Mark: 18.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Battle: 15.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Davis: 7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Ellis: 8.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG Lipscomb AVG Lipscomb Rank 76th 80.6 Points Scored 84.2 34th 271st 75.3 Points Allowed 76 286th 149th 34.1 Rebounds 31.1 262nd 227th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 6.8 328th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 10 20th 301st 11.1 Assists 15 87th 133rd 11.3 Turnovers 10.2 70th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.