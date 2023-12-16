The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-4) take the court against the Lipscomb Bisons (7-5) as double-digit, 14.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The over/under is 155.5 for the matchup.

Arkansas vs. Lipscomb Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas -14.5 155.5

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

In three of nine games this season, Arkansas and its opponents have combined to total more than 155.5 points.

The average point total in Arkansas' contests this year is 157.6, 2.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Razorbacks' ATS record is 3-6-0 this season.

Arkansas has entered the game as favorites five times this season and won four of those games.

The Razorbacks are 2-1 this season when entering a game favored by -1100 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Arkansas, based on the moneyline, is 91.7%.

Arkansas vs. Lipscomb Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 3 33.3% 81.2 161.5 76.4 151.3 148.2 Lipscomb 4 40% 80.3 161.5 74.9 151.3 150.9

Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends

The 81.2 points per game the Razorbacks put up are 6.3 more points than the Bisons allow (74.9).

Arkansas has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when scoring more than 74.9 points.

Arkansas vs. Lipscomb Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 3-6-0 1-3 8-1-0 Lipscomb 8-2-0 1-0 5-5-0

Arkansas vs. Lipscomb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas Lipscomb 13-3 Home Record 13-2 2-8 Away Record 7-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.5 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

