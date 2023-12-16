The Samford Bulldogs (7-3) travel to face the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-3) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas

Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas TV: SEC Network +

Arkansas vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 60.6 points per game are 6.1 fewer points than the 66.7 the Razorbacks allow to opponents.

Samford has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.

Arkansas has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.6 points.

The Razorbacks record 19.2 more points per game (75.7) than the Bulldogs give up (56.5).

Arkansas has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 56.5 points.

Samford has a 7-3 record when allowing fewer than 75.7 points.

The Razorbacks are making 38.9% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (36.7%).

The Bulldogs make 39.8% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Razorbacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 11.1 PTS, 11.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.7 BLK, 36.0 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (21-for-59)

11.1 PTS, 11.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.7 BLK, 36.0 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (21-for-59) Taliah Scott: 24.5 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (28-for-89)

24.5 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (28-for-89) Makayla Daniels: 11.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.8 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)

11.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.8 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47) Samara Spencer: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Maryam Dauda: 8.0 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

Arkansas Schedule