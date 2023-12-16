Heading into a Saturday, December 16 game against the Dallas Stars (16-8-3) at Enterprise Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues (14-14-1) will be monitoring two players on the injury report.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Blues vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Blues Season Insights

With 83 goals (2.9 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.

St. Louis' total of 95 goals given up (3.3 per game) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

Their -12 goal differential is 24th in the league.

Stars Season Insights

Dallas has scored the 10th-most goals in the league (93 total, 3.4 per game).

They have the league's ninth-best goal differential at +10.

Blues vs. Stars Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-140) Blues (+115) 6.5

