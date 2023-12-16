Saturday's game features the Kansas Jayhawks (5-4) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-4) matching up at Allen Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-58 victory for heavily favored Kansas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 16.

In their last game on Saturday, the Sugar Bears claimed a 69-32 win over Central Baptist.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Central Arkansas vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Arkansas vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 75, Central Arkansas 58

Other ASUN Predictions

Central Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Sugar Bears took down the Denver Pioneers in a 90-84 win on November 24. It was their signature victory of the season.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Central Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins

90-84 on the road over Denver (No. 242) on November 24

56-45 at home over UT Martin (No. 252) on November 14

63-58 on the road over Little Rock (No. 253) on December 2

77-64 on the road over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 334) on November 29

Central Arkansas Leaders

Leah Mafua: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)

10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42) Bree Stephens: 6.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.7 BLK, 37.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

6.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.7 BLK, 37.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Jade Upshaw: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52)

11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52) Kinley Fisher: 12.7 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50)

12.7 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50) Randrea Wright: 10.8 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

The Sugar Bears are outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game, with a +111 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.2 points per game (137th in college basketball) and give up 58.1 per contest (82nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.