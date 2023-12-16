The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-4) battle the Kansas Jayhawks (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It begins at 5:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Central Arkansas vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Sugar Bears score seven more points per game (69.2) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (62.2).
  • Central Arkansas is 5-2 when it scores more than 62.2 points.
  • Kansas is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.2 points.
  • The 70.9 points per game the Jayhawks average are 12.8 more points than the Sugar Bears give up (58.1).
  • Kansas is 5-2 when scoring more than 58.1 points.
  • Central Arkansas has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 70.9 points.
  • The Jayhawks are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 10.4% higher than the Sugar Bears concede to opponents (33.9%).
  • The Sugar Bears' 41.8 shooting percentage from the field is 2.2 higher than the Jayhawks have given up.

Central Arkansas Leaders

  • Leah Mafua: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)
  • Bree Stephens: 6.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.7 BLK, 37.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
  • Jade Upshaw: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52)
  • Kinley Fisher: 12.7 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50)
  • Randrea Wright: 10.8 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Central Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Little Rock W 63-58 Jack Stephens Center
12/5/2023 @ Tulsa L 60-58 Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/9/2023 Central Baptist W 69-32 Farris Center
12/16/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Northwestern State - Farris Center
12/29/2023 @ Alabama A&M - Alabama A&M Events Center

