How to Watch the Central Arkansas vs. Kansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-4) battle the Kansas Jayhawks (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It begins at 5:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Central Arkansas vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison
- The Sugar Bears score seven more points per game (69.2) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (62.2).
- Central Arkansas is 5-2 when it scores more than 62.2 points.
- Kansas is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.2 points.
- The 70.9 points per game the Jayhawks average are 12.8 more points than the Sugar Bears give up (58.1).
- Kansas is 5-2 when scoring more than 58.1 points.
- Central Arkansas has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 70.9 points.
- The Jayhawks are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 10.4% higher than the Sugar Bears concede to opponents (33.9%).
- The Sugar Bears' 41.8 shooting percentage from the field is 2.2 higher than the Jayhawks have given up.
Central Arkansas Leaders
- Leah Mafua: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)
- Bree Stephens: 6.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.7 BLK, 37.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Jade Upshaw: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52)
- Kinley Fisher: 12.7 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50)
- Randrea Wright: 10.8 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Central Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 63-58
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Tulsa
|L 60-58
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/9/2023
|Central Baptist
|W 69-32
|Farris Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Farris Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.