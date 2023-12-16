Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garland County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Garland County, Arkansas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Garland County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Har-Ber High School at Lake Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 16
- Location: Pearcy, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.