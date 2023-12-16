The St. Louis Blues, Jake Neighbours included, will play the Dallas Stars on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Neighbours' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jake Neighbours vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Neighbours Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Neighbours has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 14:30 on the ice per game.

Neighbours has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 29 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Neighbours has recorded a point in a game nine times this season over 29 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In one of 29 games this season, Neighbours has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Neighbours goes over his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Neighbours has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet.

Neighbours Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are giving up 87 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 29 Games 4 11 Points 0 10 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

