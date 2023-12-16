On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Justin Faulk going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Justin Faulk score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Faulk stats and insights

Faulk is yet to score through 29 games this season.

He has taken five shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Faulk has zero points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Faulk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Senators 2 0 2 22:36 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:08 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:21 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:52 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 23:13 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:09 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:40 Away W 4-2

Blues vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

