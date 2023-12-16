When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Little Rock be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Little Rock's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Little Rock ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 289

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Little Rock's best wins

When Little Rock beat the Texas State Bobcats, who are ranked No. 124 in the RPI, on November 6 by a score of 71-66, it was its best victory of the year thus far. In the win against Texas State, Jamir Chaplin posted a team-leading 27 points. Bradley Douglas came through with 13 points.

Next best wins

90-64 at home over Ball State (No. 192/RPI) on November 28

84-82 at home over Tulsa (No. 248/RPI) on November 25

77-66 at home over Arkansas State (No. 259/RPI) on December 1

93-84 at home over UTSA (No. 325/RPI) on December 13

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Little Rock's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Little Rock is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 20th-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Little Rock gets the 306th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Trojans have nine games left versus teams over .500. They have eight upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Little Rock has 20 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Little Rock's next game

Matchup: Little Rock Trojans vs. Murray State Racers

Little Rock Trojans vs. Murray State Racers Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Murray State Racers -1.5

Murray State Racers -1.5 Total: 151.5 points

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Little Rock games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.