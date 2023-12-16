The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) hit the court against the Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on CBS.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Kentucky matchup.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGM North Carolina (-1.5) 164.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel North Carolina (-1.5) 164.5 -111 -108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

  • North Carolina has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • In the Tar Heels' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
  • Kentucky is 5-4-0 ATS this year.
  • Wildcats games have gone over the point total six out of nine times this season.

North Carolina Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • North Carolina is 13th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (23rd-best).
  • The Tar Heels' national championship odds are the same now (+3000) compared to the start of the season (+3000).
  • North Carolina has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Kentucky Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds down from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +2000. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.
  • Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

