Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Washington County, Arkansas today? We have you covered here.
Washington County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Har-Ber High School at Lake Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 16
- Location: Pearcy, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springdale High School at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
