Sunday's game between the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3) and Little Rock Trojans (0-8) at First National Bank Arena has a projected final score of 68-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arkansas State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Red Wolves came out on top in their last outing 82-78 against North Alabama on Thursday.

Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 68, Little Rock 57

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Arkansas State Schedule Analysis

Against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on November 28, the Red Wolves registered their signature win of the season, an 85-65 home victory.

Arkansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

85-65 at home over UAPB (No. 160) on November 28

69-58 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 242) on December 9

75-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 264) on November 9

82-78 at home over North Alabama (No. 280) on December 14

Arkansas State Leaders

Izzy Higginbottom: 24.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.9 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

24.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.9 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34) Lauryn Pendleton: 13.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.2 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

13.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.2 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Anna: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Wynter Rogers: 4.8 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

4.8 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Kendra Gillispie: 3.3 PTS, 23.8 FG%

Arkansas State Performance Insights

The Red Wolves have a +95 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.9 points per game. They're putting up 71.5 points per game to rank 110th in college basketball and are allowing 59.6 per contest to rank 101st in college basketball.

