The Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Little Rock Trojans (0-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans score an average of 48.5 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 59.6 the Red Wolves give up.
  • The Red Wolves average 71.5 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 68.3 the Trojans give up.
  • When Arkansas State puts up more than 68.3 points, it is 5-0.
  • Little Rock has a 0-5 record when giving up fewer than 71.5 points.
  • The Red Wolves are making 40.7% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Trojans allow to opponents (45.1%).

Arkansas State Leaders

  • Izzy Higginbottom: 24.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.9 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)
  • Lauryn Pendleton: 13 PTS, 2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
  • Anna: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
  • Wynter Rogers: 4.8 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Kendra Gillispie: 3.3 PTS, 23.8 FG%

Arkansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ UMKC L 62-57 Swinney Recreation Center
12/9/2023 Louisiana Tech W 69-58 First National Bank Arena
12/14/2023 North Alabama W 82-78 First National Bank Arena
12/17/2023 Little Rock - First National Bank Arena
12/21/2023 UT Martin - First National Bank Arena
12/30/2023 Coastal Carolina - First National Bank Arena

