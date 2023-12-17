The Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Little Rock Trojans (0-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison

The Trojans score an average of 48.5 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 59.6 the Red Wolves give up.

The Red Wolves average 71.5 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 68.3 the Trojans give up.

When Arkansas State puts up more than 68.3 points, it is 5-0.

Little Rock has a 0-5 record when giving up fewer than 71.5 points.

The Red Wolves are making 40.7% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Trojans allow to opponents (45.1%).

Arkansas State Leaders

Izzy Higginbottom: 24.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.9 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

24.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.9 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34) Lauryn Pendleton: 13 PTS, 2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

13 PTS, 2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Anna: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Wynter Rogers: 4.8 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

4.8 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Kendra Gillispie: 3.3 PTS, 23.8 FG%

Arkansas State Schedule