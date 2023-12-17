How to Watch the Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Little Rock Trojans (0-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.
click here to see our score predictions!
Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans score an average of 48.5 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 59.6 the Red Wolves give up.
- The Red Wolves average 71.5 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 68.3 the Trojans give up.
- When Arkansas State puts up more than 68.3 points, it is 5-0.
- Little Rock has a 0-5 record when giving up fewer than 71.5 points.
- The Red Wolves are making 40.7% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Trojans allow to opponents (45.1%).
Arkansas State Leaders
- Izzy Higginbottom: 24.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.9 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)
- Lauryn Pendleton: 13 PTS, 2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
- Anna: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
- Wynter Rogers: 4.8 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Kendra Gillispie: 3.3 PTS, 23.8 FG%
Arkansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UMKC
|L 62-57
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/9/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 69-58
|First National Bank Arena
|12/14/2023
|North Alabama
|W 82-78
|First National Bank Arena
|12/17/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|First National Bank Arena
