Will Chigoziem Okonkwo Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chigoziem Okonkwo was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 15 game against the Houston Texans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Okonkwo's stats on this page.
Entering Week 15, Okonkwo has 40 receptions for 359 yards -- 9 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for six yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 60 occasions.
Chigoziem Okonkwo Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- The Titans have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Josh Whyle (out/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Kevin Rader (DNP/illness): 0 Rec
- Kyle Philips (out/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (questionable/illness): 27 Rec; 337 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Titans vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Okonkwo 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|60
|40
|359
|174
|0
|9
Okonkwo Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|4
|4
|35
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|4
|3
|7
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|3
|3
|29
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|9
|5
|33
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|4
|2
|18
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|5
|4
|23
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|4
|3
|28
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|6
|3
|27
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|5
|4
|45
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|6
|3
|62
|0
|Week 14
|@Dolphins
|6
|5
|46
|0
