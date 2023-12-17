Chigoziem Okonkwo was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 15 game against the Houston Texans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Okonkwo's stats on this page.

Rep Chigoziem Okonkwo and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 15, Okonkwo has 40 receptions for 359 yards -- 9 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for six yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 60 occasions.

Keep an eye on Okonkwo's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Chigoziem Okonkwo Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

The Titans have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week: Josh Whyle (out/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Kevin Rader (DNP/illness): 0 Rec Kyle Philips (out/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (questionable/illness): 27 Rec; 337 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Okonkwo 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 60 40 359 174 0 9

Okonkwo Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 4 35 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 3 7 0 Week 4 Bengals 3 3 29 0 Week 5 @Colts 9 5 33 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 2 18 0 Week 8 Falcons 5 4 23 0 Week 9 @Steelers 4 3 28 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 6 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 2 1 6 0 Week 12 Panthers 5 4 45 0 Week 13 Colts 6 3 62 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 6 5 46 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.