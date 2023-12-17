Clyde Edwards-Helaire has a tough matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs face the New England Patriots in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Patriots give up 88.2 rushing yards per game, third-best in the league.

Edwards-Helaire has carried the ball 51 times for 179 yards (14.9 ypg), with one rushing TD. In the passing game, Edwards-Helaire has added nine receptions for 73 yards (6.1 ypg).

Edwards-Helaire vs. the Patriots

Edwards-Helaire vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Patriots during the 2023 season.

New England has allowed one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Patriots this season.

The run defense of the Patriots is giving up 88.2 yards per game on the ground this year, which ranks third in the league.

Opponents of the Patriots have put up 10 touchdowns on the ground (0.8 per game). The Patriots' defense is 12th in the NFL in that category.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Rushing Props vs. the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Edwards-Helaire Rushing Insights

Edwards-Helaire went over his rushing yards total once in two games played this season.

The Chiefs pass on 60.5% of their plays and run on 39.5%. They are 12th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 322 rushes this season. He's taken 51 of those carries (15.8%).

Edwards-Helaire has one rushing touchdown this year in 12 games played.

He has one touchdown this season (3.2% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

He has five red zone rushing carries (8.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Receiving Props vs the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-120)

Edwards-Helaire Receiving Insights

In one of two games this season (50.0%), Edwards-Helaire has topped his receiving yards prop bet.

Edwards-Helaire has received 2.6% of his team's 493 passing attempts this season (13 targets).

He has picked up 5.6 yards per target (73 yards on 13 targets).

Edwards-Helaire, in 12 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Edwards-Helaire's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 2 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

