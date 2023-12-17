Justyn Ross was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Ross' stats on this page.

Rep Justyn Ross and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the air, Ross has been targeted six times, with season stats of 34 yards on three receptions (11.3 per catch) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Ross' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Justyn Ross Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR

The Chiefs have no other receivers on the injury list.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Ross 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 6 3 34 7 0 11.3

Ross Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 1 1 6 0 Week 3 Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 4 2 28 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.