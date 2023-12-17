Will Kyle Philips Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kyle Philips did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans have a game against the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. If you're looking for Philips' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Philips has been targeted 19 times and has 13 catches for 166 yards (12.8 per reception) and zero TDs.
Kyle Philips Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week:
- DeAndre Hopkins (LP/rest): 57 Rec; 898 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Josh Whyle (DNP/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Kevin Rader (DNP/illness): 0 Rec
Week 15 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Philips 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|19
|13
|166
|72
|0
|12.8
Philips Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|@Colts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|3
|3
|24
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|5
|4
|68
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|5
|3
|61
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|2
|1
|-3
|0
