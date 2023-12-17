Sunday's game at First National Bank Arena has the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3) matching up with the Little Rock Trojans (0-8) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 68-57 victory, as our model heavily favors Arkansas State.

The Trojans are coming off of a 98-79 loss to Murray State in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 68, Little Rock 57

Other OVC Predictions

Little Rock Schedule Analysis

The Trojans haven't secured a win this season versus a D1 team.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Trojans are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

Little Rock has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Little Rock is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Little Rock Leaders

Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.7 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.7 FG% Faith Lee: 12.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%

12.6 PTS, 39.6 FG% Jayla Brooks: 5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Jordan Holman: 6.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

6.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Mesi Triplett: 4.9 PTS, 48.3 FG%

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans have a -158 scoring differential, falling short by 19.8 points per game. They're putting up 48.5 points per game, 356th in college basketball, and are allowing 68.3 per contest to rank 255th in college basketball.

